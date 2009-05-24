Passed over for Jets' top spot, Schottenheimer finds same gig, bigger role

"When you think about the fact we had Chad (Pennington) at quarterback in the first season here in 2006, then Chad was hurt and we went with Kellen (Clemens) on the fly in 2007, then Brett Favre coming in last year late, we've basically had three different offenses," Schottenheimer said. "When I interviewed and didn't get the head job here, sure, that was tough, and it made it a situation where I didn't know if I'd be here at all. But Rex comes in, and he was in the same situation last year in Baltimore when he didn't get the head job. We're both coach's sons, so that was common. I called around for a day before we met and talked to 12 people trying to get someone to say something bad about Rex. I couldn't find it. All you wanted to hear in that meeting we had was you can be a part of it, be you and do what you do. After 10 minutes, it was, let's go. I have only been around him a couple of months, but I love the guy.