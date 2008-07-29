Pass-rushing Dean led 49ers to two Super Bowl wins

Dean was dealt to the 49ers in 1981 and became the defensive lynchpin for the first two of San Francisco's five Super Bowl teams. Dean had 12 sacks in 11 games for the 49ers in '81, being selected as the NFC's defensive player of the year. He became one of the first pass-rushing specialists in NFL history, as head coach Bill Walsh used him in passing situations to great effect. Dean flourished in the role, posting a career-high 17.5 sacks in 1983. Dean set an NFL record with six sacks against the Saints that season.