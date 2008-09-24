Pass protection is becoming a big problem for Big Ben

Well, things look worse right now. If you remember when David Carr was sacked 76 times on the expansion Houston Texans in 2002, then you'll recognize the situation: Pittsburgh has given up 14 sacks in three games, an average of 4.7 per game, which puts them on a pace to allow 75 sacks. What makes the Steelers' situation worse than the '02 Texans' is the number of other hits taken by Roethlisberger -- after he throws the ball or is tackled after scrambling past the line of scrimmage to avoid the sack. Carr practically took a knee on many of those sacks in '02 as the club tried to prevent injury to their young QB. Roethlisberger isn't about to take a sack because he is so tough, always looking to throw the ball down the field.