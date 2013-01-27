Pass-happy NFC wins Pro Bowl over AFC in a rout

Published: Jan 27, 2013 at 02:58 PM

HONOLULU -- Sack-happy defensive end J.J. Watt went out for a pass as a wide receiver, retiring center Jeff Saturday snapped to two Mannings on opposite teams and the NFC blew past the AFC 62-35 in a Pro Bowl that could be the league's last.

Whether the NFL's all-star game will return or not is a question league officials will ponder the next few months. And, the players gave plenty to consider on both sides of the argument Sunday.

The NFC was unstoppable on offense, with nearly every player putting up fantasy-type lines in limited play. The AFC, meanwhile, had five turnovers and scored most of its points well after the game was no longer competitive.

Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph was voted the game's MVP with 122 yards and a touchdown.

Watt, who had 20 1/2 sacks for Houston, lined up as a wide receiver on the AFC's third play from scrimmage, but missed a pass from Denver quarterback Peyton Manning.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

To re-live the Pro Bowl in high definition online, get NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mitch Trubisky on Chicago return: 'I just wanted to play well'

The Bears' 2017 first-round selection, Mitchell Trubisky, picked apart his previous team to lift the Bills past the Bears, 41-15, with a 221-yard, one-touchdown effort in which he piloted four consecutive touchdown drives to begin the day.  
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger feels 'great' after 2 TD preseason showing

In his first preseason action, Ben Roethlisberger got 16 snaps, and the six-time Pro Bowler did about as well with those snaps as he could have, looking comfortable, composed and accurate in Pittsburgh's 26-20 win. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws two TDs in poised second preseason start

Jets coach Robert Saleh said rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson would play one or two more series than the two he saw in his debut last week. On Saturday afternoon, Wilson made the most of his increased exposure.
news

Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will start Week 1 for Bears: 'We need to see him in the regular season'

Bears QBs Andy Dalton and Justin Fields both saw extended action Saturday versus the Bills. Their respective performances demonstrated why the rookie needs more time with the starters.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW