Pass game clearly defines today's NFL; plus 10 things to watch

"I think the league ownership has the game the way they want it -- they want a lot of scoring," former Giants, Patriots, Jets and Cowboys coach Bill Parcells said. "They think that's exciting for the fans. That may well be true. I don't know. I'm a defensive coach at heart. I think there are some things, some of the nuances of the game I grew up appreciating, that are on the back burner now. I was always interested in the kicking game, how you could control field position with that. To help the preservation of the players is an honorable intent, but it has changed the game to a degree. I think that's what the business model has deemed to be appealing."