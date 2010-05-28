Party's over: Defending champion Saints focus on task of repeating

Depth at LB: Losing Fujita on the outside was a blow but not catastrophic since he's missed so much time with injuries. However, he was a big-time leader. Veteran Clint Ingram was signed to replace Fujita but he's coming off knee surgery. While he should be fine, the Saints really can't afford any setback at either OLB spot. Meanwhile, MLB Jonathan Vilma is one of the best in the NFL and is the heart of the defense. This is the defensive unit that will really be tested, though. Teams should be able to run at times against the front and if there isn't ideal pass rush, the underneath areas could be vulnerable.