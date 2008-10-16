Parker voted Week 6 GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week

Eagles defensive end Juqua Parker is the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week for games played on Oct. 12-13.
Parker recorded five tackles and a sack and returned an interception 55-yard for a touchdown in the Eagles' 40-26 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Parker was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other finalists were free safety O.J. Atogwe of the St. Louis Rams, defensive end Robert Mathis of the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Kevin Williams of the Minnesota Vikings and defensive end Mario Williams of the Houston Texans.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
Williams has become one of the NFL's top pass rushers and he continued his hot play with four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Texans' 29-28 win over the Miami Dolphins.