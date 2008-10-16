Parker voted Week 6 GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week

Eagles defensive end Juqua Parker is the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week for games played on Oct. 12-13.

Parker recorded five tackles and a sack and returned an interception 55-yard for a touchdown in the Eagles' 40-26 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Parker was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other finalists were free safety O.J. Atogwe of the St. Louis Rams, defensive end Robert Mathis of the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Kevin Williams of the Minnesota Vikings and defensive end Mario Williams of the Houston Texans.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

Trailing 7-3 with the Redskins treatening at the end of the first half, Atogwe recovered a fumble and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown in the Rams' 19-17 win at Washington.

Robert Mathis, DE, Indianapolis Colts

Mathis had three sacks, made six solo tackles and forced a fumble in the Colts' dominating 31-3 victory over the Ravens, giving Indianapolis its first win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Parker ended a 49ers threat when he returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to help seal the Eagles' 40-26 victory at San Francisco. Parker also had five tackles and a sack.

Kevin Williams, DT, Minnesota Vikings

Williams created a lot of pressure up the middle against the Lions and led the Vikings defense with eight tackles and four sacks in Minnesota's 12-10 victory over at Detroit.

Mario Williams, DE, Houston Texans

Williams has become one of the NFL's top pass rushers and he continued his hot play with four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Texans' 29-28 win over the Miami Dolphins.

