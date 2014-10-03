Parents recall Derrick Coleman's struggles with hearing impairment

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- KCBS-TV in Los Angeles profiledSeattle Seahawks running back Derrick Coleman, talking to mom May Hamlin about how the hearing-impaired player has overcome big odds to play in the NFL.
- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wrote the first story for Derek Jeter's new venture, The Players Tribune, admitting that he was a bully as a kid.
- WCBS-TV in New York interviewed on Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, who says he has maintained a sharp mind by undergoing oxygen treatments in a hyperbaric chamber.
- KGO-TV in San Francisco reported on studies on helmets by Stanford University researchers to prevent concussions.
- WCIS-TV in Springfield, Ill., reported on how Illinois College players became the second NCAA schools to test the Gyro liners, helmets inserts meant to lessen the impact of direct hits.
- WSYR-TV in Syracuse, N.Y., looked at the concerns regarding the NCAA's concussion guidelines in light of the University of Michigan's concussion controversy.
- Palo Alto Online featured how Menlo High School's football team has adopted rugby-style tackling techniques to make their game safer.
- WKOW-TV in Madison, Wis., reported on how safety on the field has become an emphasis at area schools.
- WGRB-TV in Schenectady, N.Y., reported on how technology is helping to treat and prevent high school football concussions.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor