Parents recall Derrick Coleman's struggles with hearing impairment

Published: Oct 03, 2014 at 05:37 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Palo Alto Online featured how Menlo High School's football team has adopted rugby-style tackling techniques to make their game safer.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Conversation with Matt Harmon (aka Camp, Catch and Cook)

Marcas Grant is joined by our old friend Matt Harmon (Reception Perception, Yahoo Fantasy) to preview the second week of preseason action, talk through preseason storylines and examine WR play.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 'I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times' by Hunter Renfrow

Jalen Ramsey attempts to set the record straight on Wednesday practice in which Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly got the best of him. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams (knee) will sit out remainder of week

Trent Williams had his knee drained and will sit out for the rest of the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on cutting Don Muhlbach on his birthday: 'That sucks, but it is what it is'

After 17 seasons with the Detroit Lions, long snapper Don Muhlbach was cut on his 40th birthday. It was a move that head coach Dan Campbell realizes didn't paint him in the fondest light. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW