Parents impressed with NFL Flag Football championship event

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram featured the NFL Flag Football championships at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium this weekend in Arlington, Texas.
The event featured 320 youth football players in four age groups competing for national titles.
The event featured a former NFL player, Rosevelt Colvin III, who has become the face of the NFL Flag Football program. He has become a proponent of his daughter playing flag football, like Harrisburg, Pa., native Ben Bragg, who was cheering on his daughters.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor