Parents impressed with NFL Flag Football championship event

Published: Feb 10, 2014 at 04:49 AM

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram featured the NFL Flag Football championships at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium this weekend in Arlington, Texas.

The event featured 320 youth football players in four age groups competing for national titles.

The event featured a former NFL player, Rosevelt Colvin III, who has become the face of the NFL Flag Football program. He has become a proponent of his daughter playing flag football, like Harrisburg, Pa., native Ben Bragg, who was cheering on his daughters.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers' Deebo Samuel scores 19th rushing TD, sets career record for WRs

The San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel rushed for the 19th touchdown of his career on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, establishing a new all-time record for rushing TDs by a wide receiver.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert fractured index finger on throwing hand in loss vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss. 
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) ruled out in win vs. Raiders

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled out in Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders due to a chest injury he suffered early in the second quarter.
news

Browns announce QB Joe Flacco will remain starter for rest of 2023 season

The Cleveland Browns are sticking with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for the rest of the 2023 season, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after Sunday's win over the Jaguars.