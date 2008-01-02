Parcells, Dolphins hire Ireland as new GM

Published: Jan 02, 2008 at 10:27 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Jeff Ireland has rejoined Bill Parcells to help revive the Miami Dolphins.

Ireland, who spent the past seven years in player personnel with the Dallas Cowboys, was hired Wednesday as Dolphins general manager. He replaces Randy Mueller, fired Monday after three seasons with Miami.

Parcells, the Cowboys' head coach in 2003-06, joined the Dolphins two weeks ago as executive vice president of football operations.

"Jeff Ireland certainly was an important part of this organization," said Parcells' successor in Dallas, Wade Phillips. "Miami has done a smart thing by hiring him. And Bill was around him, so he knew what he does."

Ireland may have input in deciding the fate of Cam Cameron, whose job is in jeopardy after going 1-15 in his first season as an NFL head coach. Cameron met Tuesday with Parcells, but remained uncertain whether he would be retained.

Ireland, 37, spent the past three years as Cowboys vice president of college and pro scouting, and he helped build the team that won the NFC East this season with a 13-3 record. Before that, he was an NFL scout for 11 years.

"I am excited about joining the Dolphins," Ireland said in a statement. "I know the great tradition of the team, and in my mind they are one of the flagship franchises in the NFL. They have a great owner in Wayne Huizenga, who I know is committed to making the Dolphins into winners once again. I am looking forward to working with him and everyone else in Miami to achieve that goal."

Huizenga flew by helicopter to the team's training complex to meet with Ireland and left two hours later, shortly before the hiring was announced.

Bad personnel decisions over the past decade are a major reason for the decline of the Dolphins, once a perennial playoff team. They're sitting out the postseason for the sixth year in a row, and only an overtime win against Baltimore last month prevented them from becoming the NFL's first 0-16 team.

While Ireland is a Texas native who played at Baylor, he decided to leave Dallas to become a general manager.

"The promotion, I think, was the key thing. I don't think he was going to be moved up to general manager here," Phillips said to laughter.

Team owner Jerry Jones holds that title with the Cowboys.

Ireland has been around football since childhood, spending summers as a ball boy during training camp for the Chicago Bears. His grandfather, former Philadelphia Eagles player Jim Parmer, scouted for the Bears. Ireland's stepfather is E.J. Holub, a former linebacker with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of the 53 players on the Cowboys' roster, 38 were acquired after Ireland was promoted to vice president of college and pro scouting. That includes 12 of the 22 starters.

Ireland once said he looks for big, fast, strong, smart players who have good character and can handle "the pressures of being a professional athlete." The Dolphins said he would hold an introductory news conference later this week.

AP Sports Writer Jaime Aron in Dallas contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders have shed another former high draft pick of the previous regime. The Raiders are releasing safety Johnathan Abram, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday

news

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Colts pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

2022 NFL midseason award predictions: Josh Allen leads Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in MVP race

Who will win NFL MVP? How about Coach of the Year? And which first-year players are poised to claim rookie honors? Midway through the 2022 season, NFL.com analysts predict every award winner.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 at midseason

There's a new No. 1 in David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. See how the pecking order shakes out heading into the second half.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE