Parcells' defensive history may reveal Dolphins' pick

Published: Mar 25, 2008 at 01:04 PM

Miami's grand football poobah Bill Parcells provides no hints about what he will do with this year's top overall pick. But his history does.

Dating back to his days with Dallas and the New York Jets, Parcells has picked a defensive player with his top pick in five straight drafts.

Even more, on each of the past six first-round picks that Parcells has had, he has selected a defensive player, including defensive ends DeMarcus Ware and Marcus Spears in 2005.

The last two offensive players Parcells picked in the first round were quarterback Chad Pennington and tight end Anthony Becht -– and that happened only after the New York Jets selected defensive ends Shaun Ellis and John Abraham with their top two first-round picks.

Even dating to his days with the New England Patriots, Parcells used two of his three first-round picks on defensive players -– defensive end Willie McGinest in 1994 and cornerback Ty Law in 1995.

The one offensive player picked in the first round in New England under Parcells' watch was wide receiver Terry Glenn in 1996. Parcells actually preferred Texas defensive end Tony Brackens, who wound up going on the 33rd overall selection in the second round to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he got overruled on the pick.

So through his time in New England, New York and Dallas, Parcells has used his past 12 first-round picks on nine defensive players. And of those nine, seven have been voted to 15 Pro Bowls -– Law to five, Abraham to three, McGinest to two, Ware to two, Terence Newman to one, Shaun Ellis to one and James Farrior to one.

Parcells' Patriots did draft offense with the top overall pick in 1993, when New England selected quarterback Drew Bledsoe. But in the same draft, the top three defensive players picked were linebacker Marvin Jones, and Alabama defensive ends John Copeland and Eric Curry -– none of whom was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.

Now this hardly means that Virginia defensive end Chris Long or Ohio State linebacker Vernon Gholston is a lock to be the first overall pick. But it proves that Parcells has valued drafting premier defensive players over offensive ones.

It is one more reason that when mock drafts begin to get filled out, it might be wise to pencil in Chris Long over Michigan offensive tackle Jake Long.

Kirwan's mock draft

</center>

Here is the player Pat Kirwan has Miami picking in his mock draft:

1. Miami Dolphins -- Chris Long: The Dolphins could select either Chris or Jake Long and not be wrong. ... Long would be my choice because of the versatility he possesses as a defensive end or linebacker and his production.

Complete mock draft

More mock drafts:
» Carucci 3.0 | Charles Davis' top-10 picks
» NFL.com's 2008 writer's mock draft

Dorsey and the Dolphins

NFL coaches and scouts did not get to see LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey work out at last month's scouting combine. But they get their chance Wednesday.

Dorsey is planning to go through a battery of drills for NFL coaches and scouts during his pro day in Baton Rouge, La. With speculation swirling about the condition of his knee, Dorsey will be under as much scrutiny as any player at any pro day. But Dorsey has claimed he is fully ready for it.

Before the pro day, the Dolphins planned on spending some extra quality time with Dorsey, taking the LSU defensive tackle to dinner Tuesday night.

Dorsey would not be a logical fit for Miami's 3-4 defense. But some believe he could be the most talented defensive player in this draft. Should Miami pass on Dorsey the way most expect, he could go anywhere in the top five picks -- to St. Louis at No. 2, Atlanta at No. 3, Oakland at No. 4 or Kansas City at No. 5.

Run to Champaign

Arkansas' Darren McFadden is hardly the only running back being closely scrutinized this week. Illinois' Rashard Mendenhall also is.

The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to send some team officials to Champaign, Ill., on Thursday to privately work out Mendenhall.

The Panthers hold the draft's 13th overall pick, right in the area in which Mendenall is projected to go. Mendenhall, whom NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock has graded as the top back in the draft, could go anywhere between Cincinnati's turn at No. 9 and Detroit's at No. 15.

In fact, Mendenhall is scheduled to visit the Bengals, Jets and Cowboys within the next month. But the Panthers, who have a major need at running back, get the next look at Mendenhall. The question is whether they will get the chance to draft him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Pat Bowlen Trust to begin process of selling Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are officially for sale. The Bowlen family announced Tuesday the franchise is in the "beginning of a sale process." The Bowlens bought the Broncos in 1984 and the club went on to appear in seven Super Bowls, winning three of them.
news

Bills promote Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator

Bills quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey has been promoted to offensive coordinator, the team announced on Wednesday. 
news

Chiefs GM Veach aiming to retain Tyrann Mathieu, Melvin Ingram, Orlando Brown this offseason

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, pass rusher Melvin Ingram and left tackle Orlando Brown are impending free agents this offseason, but Chiefs GM Brett Veach made it clear the team wants to retain them for 2022 and beyond.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW