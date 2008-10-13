Paralyzed gunshot victim Collier released from hospital

Published: Oct 13, 2008 at 11:52 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars offensive tackle Richard Collier, paralyzed from the waist down following a shooting in September, has been released from the hospital.

Jacksonville coach Jack Del Rio confirmed Monday that Collier was released. He will continue his recovery at an undisclosed location because the person who shot him remains at large.

Collier had 14 gunshot wounds to his back, left groin, left leg and right buttock. A bullet severed his spinal cord, causing the paralysis, and his left leg had to be amputated because of blood clots.

The 26-year-old player was on a ventilator for two weeks and endured infections, bouts of pneumonia and renal failure.

"He's going to have a long, difficult rehab," Del Rio said. "We just want to be there, help support him. I just thank God he's alive. When I saw him the day after he'd been shot, I really did not think that there would be a day when he would get out of the hospital. He was in bad, bad shape.

"I just thank God that he's still alive, and I know that God kept him alive for some reason. I hope that Big Rich finds that calling and is able to do some good in the world with the time he has left here on Earth."

Collier and former teammate Kenneth Pettway were waiting for two women outside an apartment complex early Sept. 2 when a gunman fired into the vehicle, according to police. Pettway was not injured.

The motive behind the attack is unknown, although investigators believe Collier may have been targeted. Collier has no memory of the shooting.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to terms on contract extension through 2028 season

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a five-year extension for their two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources.

news

Cowboys announce return of throwback white helmets for 2022 Thanksgiving game

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that the team will be wearing a throwback helmet this season, taking advantage of the new NFL rule allowing one alternate helmet to bring back the team's original white helmet.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, July 21

Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will start training camp on the sideline. The team placed the TE on the physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury, per Dan Salomone of the team's official website.

news

Former Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty added to NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football'

Former Super Bowl champion cornerback Jason McCourty has been added to NFL Network's Emmy Award-winning show Good Morning Football, it was announced today.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW