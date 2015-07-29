Panthers WR Stephen Hill cited for drug paraphernalia

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver was issued a citation for a drug paraphernalia charge during a traffic stop in Concord, North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Concord Police incident report, Hill was charged for knowingly possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, including two grinders with marijuana residue and a marijuana bowl.
The former second-round pick by the New York Jets compiled just 45 receptions and four touchdowns in two disappointing seasons before being cut. Hill was hoping to renew his career in Carolina after spending last season on the team's practice squad.
Hill was a long shot to be a factor in a Panthers receiver corps that includes Kelvin Benjamin and rookie Devin Funchess.
Tuesday's citation won't help his case to make the team.