Panthers WR Shi Smith arrested on handgun, drug possession charges

Published: Mar 26, 2022 at 02:49 PM
Associated Press

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday for unlawfully carrying a handgun, drug possession and speeding in South Carolina, according to Union County Sheriff's Office records.

Union County Sheriff's Office Capt. Scott Coffer said in a release that Smith was stopped for driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone while driving in a Black Mercedes Benz on US Highway 176. The deputy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the 23-year-old Smith was arrested.

The investigation is considered active. He was released on a $6,000 surety bond.

Smith, a sixth-round draft pick out of South Carolina in 2021, appeared in six games last season for the Panthers and had six catches for 104 yards.

A Panthers team spokesman told The Associated Press the team is aware of the arrest and that "this is a pending legal matter and there will be no further comment at this time."

