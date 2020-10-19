Around the NFL

Panthers working remotely following unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests

Published: Oct 19, 2020 at 02:05 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers shifted to remote work Monday following an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test.

The team announced it had sent home players, coaches and staff after the positive test.

"We had an unconfirmed positive test this morning," the team said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, players, coaches and staff inside the red line areas will work virtually today and Tuesday. The training room remains open and we are still scheduled to operate on our regular itinerary on Wednesday."

The team did not divulge if the test came from players, coaches or non-football personnel. Carolina played Chicago on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are also in the league's intensive COVID-19 protocol, which requires remote work following a positive test from within its organization. The team will allow a limited number of players in for weight room activities and will restrict locker room time due to the positive test. Results from previous tests will need to come back negative in order for players to return to the facility.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week the league will need to continue to focus on flexibility and consistent adherence to its updated, strict COVID-19 protocol in order to continue the season as intended, emphasizing personnel safety as the league's "entire focus to date."

