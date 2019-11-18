Around the NFL

Panthers won't make decision on Newton until healthy

Published: Nov 18, 2019 at 10:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Newton's 2019 season is finished, but his future beyond this year remains unclear.

Panthers owner David Tepper gave an excellent reason as to why when speaking with a roundtable of Charlotte-area reporters Monday. Carolina will not make any decision on Newton's future until he is fully healthy, Tepper said, per The Athletic's Joe Person.

It's only right to wait until Newton is fully healthy, of course, because there's no other legitimate way for management get a full understanding of where the former NFL MVP stands at this point in his career. Until then, the issue will have to remain on the shelf. With six weeks left in the regular season, that's fine, even if it doesn't help the Panthers during the remaining Sundays of 2019.

The Kyle Allen era was gaining strength as a potential option beyond this season -- until the most recent Sunday arrived. Allen threw four interceptions in a 29-3 loss to Atlanta and seriously called into question his viability as an NFL starter, both next week and next year.

The folks in the "trade Cam" stronghold found themselves nervous Sunday evening after their chosen replacement posted the second-worst passer rating of his career (47.5) and brought his three-game TD-INT ratio to 3-6 as the Panthers fell to 5-5 on the year. The clearly visible path to a positive future without Newton became overgrown rather quickly, leaving everyone to reconsider where the Panthers might go next.

Again, though, there is time. Newton is spending the remainder of this calendar year healing up, considering surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury as recently as last week.

His financial situation -- owed $18.6 million plus a $2 million option bonus in 2020 -- makes him a likely candidate to be traded. Allen's recent struggles would make such a trade more difficult for the Panthers to bear.

Carolina won't have to face that reality until the new year, though, when Newton is healthy, ready to be evaluated and perhaps ready to pack some boxes for shipping. These break-ups are never easy and typically arrive with a suddenness that makes it all the more painful. At least this one might include a little more time for preparation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers CB Donte Jackson suffers season-ending Achilles injury in win over Falcons

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson has suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season, the team announced Friday.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) questionable to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings due to the elbow injury he sustained in Week 9.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard headed to IR after suffering setback in practice

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in practice this week and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision vs. Rams

Kyler Murray's hamstring injury has left his status in doubt for Week 10. The Cardinals quarterback is questionable to play Sunday against the division-rival Rams and will be a game-time decision.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) limited in return to practice, questionable to play vs. Cardinals

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Cardinals. The QB is expected to practice on a limited basis Friday, a sign he's tracking in the right direction.

news

Steelers' T.J. Watt expects to return Sunday vs. Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt expects to return to action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Watt has been out since suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1, but he told beat reporters Friday he plans to play and doesn't expect to be on a pitch count.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson: D'Andre Swift 'got pissed off a little bit' by lack of playing time

Since his return from injury, Lions RB D'Andre Swift hasn't had the same workload. In Sunday's win over Green Bay, the back played just 10 offensive snaps.

news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

The NFL world on Veterans Day honored the men and women who have proudly served America. Here's a collection of tributes to the troops.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys 'blessed to have' Mike McCarthy ahead of coach's return to Green Bay

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns Sunday to Green Bay, where he worked for 13 seasons. McCarthy has mostly deflected comments on his return to Packerland, but QB Dak Prescott acknowledged it's a big game for the coach.

news

Vikings' 2020 trade with Bills working out for both teams as Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson shine

The Vikings' trade of WR Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills has worked out for both squads as WR Justin Jefferson has shined in Minnesota.

news

Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman pounds Falcons for 130 yards, TD in victory

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman carried the ball 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE