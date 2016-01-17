Panthers withstand comeback, outlast Seahawks, 31-24

Published: Jan 17, 2016 at 08:28 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Carolina Panthers built a 31-point halftime lead before barely holding off Seattle's relentless comeback, beating the Seahawks 31-24 on Sunday to advance to the NFC championship game.

Carolina (16-1) will host Arizona (14-3) next week for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Jonathan Stewart, returning from a foot injury, scored two touchdowns after jumpstarting the Panthers with a 59-yard sprint on their first play. Cam Newton threw for a touchdown and fellow All-Pro Luke Kuechly ran in an early interception for a score as Carolina built a 31-0 advantage.

Seattle (11-7), showing its pedigree as two-time NFC champs, climbed back within seven points as Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, two to Jermaine Kearse. An onside kick with 1:11 remaining was covered by All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis - and Charlotte could begin breathing again.

Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL stats and records, Week 11: Bills' Josh Allen sets TD mark through six seasons; 49ers' Brock Purdy has perfect day

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Separation season: Which teams helped/hurt their playoff chances Sunday?

In a season rife with major quarterback injuries, the playoff battle has become a war of attrition, as well. NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista takes a look at who's separating themselves in the postseason race -- for better or worse. 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh declines to name Week 12 starting QB after benching Zach Wilson in loss to Bills

Despite making a change at quarterback during Sunday afternoon's loss, head coach Robert Saleh said post-game that he has not decided which of his QBs will be the starter for next week's game, and will make the decision Monday.
news

Browns set to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco to practice squad

Former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco is set to sign with the Browns practice squad on Monday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.