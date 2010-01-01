Panthers' Williams doubtful, Stewart questionable to play in finale

Published: Jan 01, 2010 at 05:48 AM

DeAngelo Williams is doubtful and fellow running back Jonathan Stewart questionable for the Carolina Panthers' Sunday season finale against the New Orleans Saints.

Williams missed Friday's workout and hasn't played or practiced since he sprained his left ankle during the first quarter of a Dec. 20 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Stewart returned to practice Friday after sitting out the past two days to rest his sore left Achilles' tendon. Both have rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.

Backup running back Tyrell Sutton missed Friday's shortened practice and also is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Quarterback Matt Moore (rib), wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (ankle), cornerback Richard Marshall (ankle), and right tackle Geoff Schwartz (groin) are listed as questionable, but all practiced Friday.

The Panthers also announced that they had signed linebacker Mortty Ivy from the practice squad to take injured wide receiver Steve Smith's spot on the 53-man roster.

Smith was placed on injured reserve Friday, five days after he broke his left forearm while catching a touchdown pass during a victory over the New York Giants. Smith is the 12th Panthers player to go on IR this season.

Ivy is an undrafted rookie from West Virginia. He has been on the Panthers' practice squad since being in their final wave of cuts before the start of the season.

