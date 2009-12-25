Panthers' Williams doubtful, Moore questionable against Giants

For more on the Carolina Panthers, check out the latest from our Panthers bloggers.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams is doubtful for Sunday's game against the New York Giants after missing his third straight practice with a sprained left ankle.
Reserve running back Tyrell Sutton was downgraded from doubtful to out Saturday after sitting out Friday with a calf injury. Sutton did not travel with the team to New York.
Williams was injured in the first quarter of last Sunday's win over Minnesota and didn't return. Jonathan Stewart replaced him and rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Stewart is questionable with a sore left Achilles' tendon, but practiced Friday.
Quarterback Matt Moore (shoulder) and cornerback Richard Marshall (ankle) are also questionable. Both practiced Friday in a workout that took place on the Bank of America Stadium concourse because of heavy rain.
