Panthers wide receiver Jarrett pleads not guilty to DWI

Published: Apr 11, 2008 at 05:23 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers receiver Dwayne Jarrett has pleaded not guilty to driving while impaired.

Jarrett did not attend a brief hearing Friday where his attorney entered the plea. Mecklenburg County District Court spokesman Charles Keller said a trial date was set for June 23.

Jarrett was arrested on March 11 after police say he crossed the center line and ran a red light in the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill. The police report said Jarrett's blood-alcohol level was 0.12, above North Carolina's legal limit of 0.08.

Jarrett had a disappointing rookie season with the Panthers in 2007. The second-round pick from Southern California failed to crack the starting lineup and was held to six catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Steelers hiring Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator

Pittsburgh is hiring Teryl Austin to be its next defensive coordinator. Austin, previously the Steelers' senior defensive assistant and secondary coach, replaces Keith Butler, who retired this offseason after 19 years with the club.
news

Trevor Lawrence 'really relieved' by Jaguars' hire of former NFL QB Doug Pederson: 'Everybody's excited'

For Trevor Lawrence, the long wait for a new head coach left him and the Jaguars directionless, but Saturday's introductory press conference of Doug Pederson felt, finally, like the start of something special.
news

Titans GM Jon Robinson on Ryan Tannehill's future in Tennessee: 'He's our quarterback'

Despite the public doubt that Ryan Tannehill is in the Titans' plans for the future, general manager Jon Robinson said this week that the 33-year-old quarterback is safely entrenched as Nashville's north star.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW