Panthers wide receiver Jarrett pleads not guilty to DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers receiver Dwayne Jarrett has pleaded not guilty to driving while impaired.
Jarrett did not attend a brief hearing Friday where his attorney entered the plea. Mecklenburg County District Court spokesman Charles Keller said a trial date was set for June 23.
Jarrett was arrested on March 11 after police say he crossed the center line and ran a red light in the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill. The police report said Jarrett's blood-alcohol level was 0.12, above North Carolina's legal limit of 0.08.
Jarrett had a disappointing rookie season with the Panthers in 2007. The second-round pick from Southern California failed to crack the starting lineup and was held to six catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns.
