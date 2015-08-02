Around the NFL

Panthers waive WR Stephen Hill following torn ACL

Published: Aug 02, 2015 at 05:30 AM

Stephen Hill's tenure with the Carolina Panthers ended Sunday following what looked like a bad right leg injury the previous day.

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver went down with a right leg injury Saturday during an open training camp practice. He was carted off the field.

The team announced it waived/injured the wide receiver Sunday morning. The Panthers later said that Hill suffered a torn right ACL.

Hill was a long shot to make the Panthers roster even before he was issued a citation Tuesday for a drug paraphernalia charge in Concord, North Carolina. At the time of the citation, he had in his possession two grinders with marijuana residue and a marijuana bowl.

The former second-round pick by the New York Jets compiled just 45 receptions and four touchdowns in two disappointing seasons before being cut. Hill was hoping to renew his career in Carolina after spending last season on the team's practice squad.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's lawsuit and debates which veteran players are most likely to be cut.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

