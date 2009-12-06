Panthers veteran Kasay kicks 400th career field goal

Published: Dec 06, 2009 at 08:18 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay has become the seventh player in NFL history with 400 field goals and moved into the top 10 in scoring.

Kasay hit a 23-yarder during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 400th field goal, joining a list that includes all-time leader Morten Andersen, who has 565.

Gary Anderson, John Carney, Matt Stover, Jason Elam and Jason Hanson are the other kickers with more than 400 field goals.

Kasay's 40-yard field goal in the third quarter gave him 1,700 points, moving him past Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud and into 10th place on the NFL's career scoring list.

Kasay is in his 19th NFL season and is the final member of expansion Carolina's original team in 1995.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Robert Woods suffers torn ACL in practice, to miss remainder of 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL fines Bears DE Cassius Marsh for controversial taunting penalty

The NFL informed Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh on Friday he's being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Aaron Rodgers, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is set to be activated on Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 13

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a jaw injury, the team announced. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW