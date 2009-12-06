Panthers veteran Kasay kicks 400th career field goal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay has become the seventh player in NFL history with 400 field goals and moved into the top 10 in scoring.
Kasay hit a 23-yarder during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 400th field goal, joining a list that includes all-time leader Morten Andersen, who has 565.
Gary Anderson, John Carney, Matt Stover, Jason Elam and Jason Hanson are the other kickers with more than 400 field goals.
Kasay's 40-yard field goal in the third quarter gave him 1,700 points, moving him past Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud and into 10th place on the NFL's career scoring list.
Kasay is in his 19th NFL season and is the final member of expansion Carolina's original team in 1995.
