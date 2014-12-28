Around the NFL

Panthers' turnaround culminates in playoff berth

Published: Dec 28, 2014 at 11:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The NFC playoffs are starting to take shape. And they will include a team that was once 3-8-1 on the season.

Playoff Picture

Lombardi-Trophy-141103-PQ.jpg

The NFL playoff picture is shaping up as teams head deeper into the 2014 season. Who looks promising? Who's on the edge? Check it out

The Carolina Panthers are NFC South champions after a convincing 34-3 victory in the Georgia Dome on Sunday. The Panthers finish the season on a four-game winning streak, while leaving no doubt that they are the best team in a historically bad division. Ron Rivera's crew is the first NFC South team ever to repeat as champions.

Here's what you need to know from the game:

  1. Carolina is a playoff team because they found an identity late in the season. Their running game took off when Jonathan Stewart took over as their primary running back because of DeAngelo Williams' injury. And their pass rush took fire late in the year, with veteran Charles Johnson leading the way.
  1. Stewart only had 49 yards rushing Sunday, but the team as a whole ran for 195 yards in part because Cam Newton led the way. The Panthers have re-embraced Newton as a running option, and the Falcons' pass rush could not get him to the ground even when they pressured him on Sunday.
  1. This performance could spell the conclusion of the Mike Smith era in Atlanta. In the end, his defense was sub-mediocre like it was for most of the year. Matt Ryan made a number of poor throws under pressure, including two passes returned for a touchdown. The Falcons couldn't run the ball all year. Ultimately, Mike Smith preached toughness, intelligent football and a strong running game as hallmarks of his team. This Falcons squad had none of that.
  1. This was Ron Rivera's dream game. His squad won by 31 and his leading receiver had only 28 yards. The Panthers will host the Cardinals next week in a very winnable game for Carolina.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard endorses 'great coach' Jeff Saturday: 'I hate that he gets a lot of hate'

Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard rejected the notion that interim coach Jeff Saturday was not adequate at his job last season, pointing out the former Colt would be in a great spot with a full offseason of preparation.

news

Justin Fields on Bears' approach to No. 1 overall pick: 'Everybody would love honesty in the process'

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 1947. Their starting quarterback understands it's a business, but he would "definitely" like to know where the team is leaning.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century

For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to become just the seventh player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season, he'll need to break a long and dubious streak of MVPs coming up short in the biggest of big games.

news

Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said his team's head coaching search will continue past the Super Bowl, but he reminded any frustrated fans that the team wants to make the right decision rather than the fastest one.

news

Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

After an injury-riddled road toward Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be fully healthy heading into Super Bowl LVII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles and Chiefs gifted a Super Bowl trip to a Kansas City fan who donated a kidney to a fellow Marine veteran and Philadelphia supporter. NFL.com's Bobby Kownack details the powerful story ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

news

Super Bowl LVII injury report: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Final injury report for the Kansas City Eagles and Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things watch for in Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down five things to watch for when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Texans interviewing ex-Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator job

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing for the vacant offensive coordinator job in Houston, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

OT Taylor Lewan says he 'will be cut' by Titans in coming weeks, ponders playing future

Three-time Pro Bowler and former first-round pick Taylor Lewan believes the Titans will be cutting him in the next few weeks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE