Around the NFL

Panthers top 49ers in Cam's return, Shanahan's debut

Published: Sep 10, 2017 at 12:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Shaking off last year's massively disappointing campaign, the Panthers leaned on their smothering defense to author a 23-3 smackdown of the 49ers in Sunday's regular-season opener.

Here's what we learned from Kyle Shanahan's head-coaching debut in San Francisco:

  1. Sunday brought our first extended look at Cam Newton. After throwing just two passes all preseason on his way back from shoulder surgery, the Panthers quarterback put a smattering of pros and cons on tape.

He moved well on his feet, but Newton saw a dangerous lob into space nearly picked off by rookie Reuben Foster -- more on him below -- before a deep strike to Kelvin Benjamin was stolen away at the goal line by leaping Niners safety Jaquiski Tartt. Before halftime, Newton (14 of 25 for 171 yards) looked especially shaky missing a wide-open Ed Dickson in the end zone.

Newton has work to do in terms of seeing the field and getting synced with his newfound targets, but Cam grew more comfortable as the game crept on. His next test comes in Week 2 against a Bills squad coached by former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

  1. Brian Hoyer ran into a Panthers-shaped buzz saw on Sunday. Sacked four times by Carolina's vicious front seven, the 49ers quarterback struggled to find rhythm in the face of endless chaos. It wasn't his fault that deep-threat Marquise Goodwin failed to come down with a beautiful downfield shot that would have led to points. Hoyer's receivers dropped too many passes, but he also littered the field with off-the-mark throws and set up Carolina's first touchdown when Wes Horton body-rocked the quarterback for a strip sack. Finishing the day with a garbage-time-fueled 193 yards at 5.5 yards per throw, Hoyer is the dictionary definition of a patch under center.
  1. Crushing start for Foster, San Francisco's first-round linebacker who was lost in the first quarter to a right leg injury. The former Alabama star was quickly carted off the field, ending a debut that was already stuffed with promise. As mentioned, Foster looked like a savvy veteran diagnosing and nearly picking off Newton on an early toss. His loss would be tough to mask over for a promising front seven.
  1. The Panthers rolled out a variety of looks featuring both Jonathan Stewart (18/65) and rookie Christian McCaffrey in Carolina's backfield. After dazzling all August, McCaffrey -- 18 total touches for 83 yards -- played all over the field on Sunday, lining up next to Newton, out wide and in the slot. The 49ers made it a priority to swarm the first-rounder, but McCaffrey's presence alone threw San Francisco off the scent on Newton's nine-yard touchdown pass to Stewart. McCaffrey also lost a late-game fumble, but his workload this season figures to be monstrous.
  1. Intriguing opener for Russell Shepard. The former Bucs wideout looked spry crossing the formation on a pass from Newton that saw Shepard (2/53/1) shake off Tartt and rumble 40 yards to pay dirt for Carolina's first score. Bucs fans everywhere were left wondering where this handiwork was during four low-wattage campaigns in Tampa Bay.
  1. Shanahan did all he could to spark his offense, going for it four times on fourth down. Three of those attempts -- including a run by the goal-line -- failed.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Denver listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Injury and roster news from Friday, including the Washington Football Team ruling out safety Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic. 
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Taysom Hill is set to miss some games going forward due to the mallet finger injury he suffered, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.  
news

Jalen Ramsey on playing Jaguars for first time since trade to Rams: 'It's another game, right?'

Rams standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is playing is former team, the Jaguars, for the first time, but the franchise has undergone such an overhaul that he won't recognize most of the Jacksonville players. 
news

Daniel Jones (neck) out for Giants on Sunday; Mike Glennon to start

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was not cleared for contact and is out for Sunday vs. the Dolphins, New York head coach Joe Judge announced Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't blame knee injury for recent struggles

Following Thursday night's win over the Saints, the Cowboys now get an elongated week of rest. The 10 days before a pivotal NFC East battle with Washington could benefit running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿.
news

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron on targeting DK Metcalf: 'We've got to get the guy the ball'

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn't targeted the entire first half on Monday night and finished with one catch for 13 yards on four passes.
news

Dan Quinn expected Demarcus Lawrence to 'look rusty' in return to Cowboys D: 'He did not'

Demarcus Lawrence, who has been out since Week 1 with a broken foot, played 37 snaps and compiled two tackles, two pass breakups, a QB hit, and two pressures.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW