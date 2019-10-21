Around the NFL

Panthers to start Kyle Allen again as Newton rehabs

Published: Oct 21, 2019 at 07:46 AM

Cam Newton needs more time.

With the Panthers coming off their bye week, Ron Rivera announced Monday that Kyle Allen will start for the fifth consecutive game this weekend at the San Francisco 49ers.

Rivera said Newton, who hasn't played since Week 2 because of a foot sprain, will continue working on the side and with the trainers during practice.

"Cam's going to continue his rehab," Rivera said. "... We're not putting any pressure on Cam. He's done a great job doing the things that we've asked of him. He's gone above and beyond as far as working with our quarterbacks and helping them along the way."

After losing its first two games of the season with its hobbling veteran, Carolina has won four straight with Allen under center. The second-year backup has completed 65.6 percent of his passes and thrown seven touchdowns with no interceptions. The Panthers are averaging 31.2 points with Allen starting.

"The more he plays, the more comfortable he gets, the more his confidence builds," Rivera said. "You see good, quick decisions, you see quick feet. And that's been huge and probably the one thing I appreciate -- knock on wood -- is that he's learning to protect the ball better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

