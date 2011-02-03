Panthers to hire Georgia linebackers coach Belin

Published: Feb 03, 2011 at 10:26 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have a new linebackers coach.

The Panthers will hire University of Georgia linebackers coach Warren Belin, school spokesman Claude Felton confirmed Thursday.

For more on the Carolina Panthers, check out the latest from our bloggers.

The Panthers will not announce the hire until Belin signs the contract.

Belin, 43, has been a college assistant for 20 years at Cornell, East Tennessee State, William & Mary, SMU, Vanderbilt and Georgia.

Belin is a native of Marshville, N.C., and played at Wake Forest as a linebacker. Belin was Georgia's inside linebackers coach for one season. He joined the Bulldogs after spending eight seasons coaching the linebackers at Vanderbilt.

Georgia coach Mark Richt now has two empty positions on his staff. Stacy Searels was hired as the Texas offensive line coach two weeks ago.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here's 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

news

Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn't Rams HC: 'Want to continue building my legacy with him'

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had retirement rumors follow him into the offseason, and he shared on "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" that he wouldn't have suited up if head coach Sean McVay didn't return, as well.

news

Chiefs' Frank Clark credits diet changes, no more drinking for helping him this offseason

Frank Clark and the Chiefs restructured his contract to a two-year, $29 million deal this offseason, ensuring his return to the team. But it was predated by a heart-to-heart chat between Clark and head coach Andy Reid in which Reid "flat out" told Clark he wasn't playing at the level he needed to be.

news

Steelers announce Heath Miller, three other Pittsburgh legends as 2022 Hall of Honor class

The Steelers announced the addition of Heath Miller, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Myron Cope to their Hall of Honor during Pittsburgh's "Back Together Saturday" Celebration.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW