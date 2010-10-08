Panthers to go without WR Smith, safety Martin vs. Bears

Published: Oct 08, 2010 at 07:59 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will be without top wide receiver Steve Smith and starting safety Sherrod Martin against the Chicago Bears on Sunday because of injuries.

Smith hasn't practiced since spraining his left ankle during last Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints and has been in a protective boot this week. Martin has been sidelined since sustaining a concussion against the Saints.

Linebacker Jamar Williams and right tackle Jeff Otah also won't play against the Bears. Williams has a neck injury, and Otah hasn't played or practiced all season because of a knee problem.

Running back DeAngelo Williams practiced for the second consecutive day Friday following an illness and is probable for Sunday. Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn practiced and is probable despite a sore foot.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Banged-up Vikings RB Dalvin Cook after 205-yard night: 'There ain't no holding me back'

Donning a shoulder harness to help him deal with the torn labrum and dislocated shoulder he suffered two games prior, Dalvin Cook found gaping holds and open lanes en route to 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 36-28 win over the Steelers.
news

Football community reacts to news of Demaryius Thomas' death

News of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death shook the football community on Thursday night. An outpouring of love on Twitter followed.
news

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Vikings' win over Steelers on Thursday night

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings burst out to a big lead and then hang on to stave off Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW