Panthers to go without WR Smith, safety Martin vs. Bears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers will be without top wide receiver Steve Smith and starting safety Sherrod Martin against the Chicago Bears on Sunday because of injuries.
Smith hasn't practiced since spraining his left ankle during last Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints and has been in a protective boot this week. Martin has been sidelined since sustaining a concussion against the Saints.
Linebacker Jamar Williams and right tackle Jeff Otah also won't play against the Bears. Williams has a neck injury, and Otah hasn't played or practiced all season because of a knee problem.
Running back DeAngelo Williams practiced for the second consecutive day Friday following an illness and is probable for Sunday. Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn practiced and is probable despite a sore foot.
