Panthers, Titans among teams whose rookie classes will thrive

After falling flat in 2017, the Panthers could re-emerge as title contenders behind a more diverse offense that's buoyed by the arrival of a pair of hybrid playmakers in the backfield. Christian McCaffrey (picked eighth overall) and Curtis Samuel (No. 40) will create headaches for opponents as RB/WRs with the potential to score from anywhere on the field -- from the backfield, in the slot or out wide. With the team tweaking the offense to feature more "catch-and-run" concepts designed to get the ball out of quarterback Cam Newton's hands quickly, the dynamic duo could be one of the most feared tandems by season's end. Guard Taylor Moton (Round 2) was underrated during the draft process, but he could play a vital role as a starter on the edge. On defense, expect end Daeshon Hall (Round 3) and cornerback Corn Elder (Round 5) to make contributions as situational players. Hall, in particular, could play a key role as a situational rusher on passing downs.