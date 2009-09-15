Panthers take on Falcons in NFC South clash

Last meeting
Michael Turner rushed for a career-high four touchdowns to lead the Falcons past the Panthers, 45-28, in Week 12 of last season.
Streaks
The NFC South rivals have split their last 10 meetings, but Atlanta owns a 17-11 overall series advantage.
Last week
Behind a strong defensive performance and the playmaking of new tight end Tony Gonzalez, the Falcons were able to drub the visiting Dolphins, 19-7. ... After jumping out to a 7-0 lead, the host Panthers crumbled under a cascade of turnovers, losing to the Eagles, 38-10.
Keep your eye on ...
Jake Delhomme's psyche: In his last two meaningful games, Delhomme has thrown nine interceptions and lost two fumbles. He was benched in the third quarter last Sunday against the Eagles after throwing his fourth pick. Coach John Fox said Monday he is sticking with Delhomme as his starter, but with A.J. Feeley signing with the Panthers this week, do not be surprised to see Delhomme get a quick hook if he turns the ball over multiple times again.
John Abraham coming off the edge: Most of Atlanta's pass rush is generated by Abraham, who is among the best at taking down quarterbacks. One of the main reasons for Delhomme's problems last week was that the Eagles applied consistent pressure. If Abraham, who had two sacks last week, is able to get into the backfield, it could be another long day for the Panthers.
Tony Gonzalez working the middle of the field:Matt Ryan targeted his new tight end often last week and the two seemed to have great chemistry. Gonzalez's skills were on full display as he demonstrated great hands, route running and the ability to run after the catch against the Dolphins. The Panthers had some trouble against the Eagles' Brent Celek in the opener and Gonzalez is a far more accomplished player.
Did you know?
Panthers RB DeAngelo Williams has three straight 100-yard rushing games against divisional opponents. Carolina is 8-0 when Williams rushes for 110-plus yards.... Under head coach Mike Smith, the Falcons are 12-1 (.923) when leading at halftime. ... Atlanta's John Abraham has 86 sacks since 2000, the second most among active players.