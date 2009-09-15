Panthers take on Falcons in NFC South clash

Keep your eye on ...

Jake Delhomme's psyche: In his last two meaningful games, Delhomme has thrown nine interceptions and lost two fumbles. He was benched in the third quarter last Sunday against the Eagles after throwing his fourth pick. Coach John Fox said Monday he is sticking with Delhomme as his starter, but with A.J. Feeley signing with the Panthers this week, do not be surprised to see Delhomme get a quick hook if he turns the ball over multiple times again.