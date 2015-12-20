Around the NFL

Panthers survive furious comeback, stay undefeated

Published: Dec 20, 2015 at 08:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

After building a 35-7 lead, the Panthers (14-0) were forced to sweat out a 38-35 win over the New York Giants (6-8) to stay undefeated. Here's what we learned:

  1. The Panthers typically close well. This was not a typical game. A blocked field goal, fumbled handoff and a streak of three-and-outs let the Giants come back in the game. Give the Giants a ton of credit for not giving up in a seemingly hopeless situation. Eli Manning often does his best work in the hurry up.
  1. After 28 unanswered points by the Giants, Cam Newton calmly led a game-winning field goal drive after getting the ball back with less than two minutes left. The drive featured the best of Newton: Bullets on throws up the seams, and two massive first-down runs by Newton. Cam threw for 340 yards with five scores and ran for another 100 yards. (No player has ever done that before.) Just hand him the MVP now.
  1. Josh Norman and Odell Beckham's matchup turned into a sideshow. Beckham was lucky not to get kicked out of the game for going after Norman following the whistle throughout the matchup. Most notably, Beckham hit Norman with a blindside helmet-to-helmet hit after one play. Norman was lucky not to be concussed and we'll be surprised if Beckham isn't fined. Norman had his share of fighting back, but Beckham got a pair of personal foul penalties. While Beckham had 76 yards and a score, keying the Giants' tying drive, he also had a crucial drop early that would have been a long touchdown.
  1. The Panthers missed Jonathan Stewart. Backup Cameron Artis-Payne fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter and Carolina's running backs struggled to find room all afternoon. They were held to 71 rushing yards on 21 carries. This victory was all about Newton's running and ability to fit passes into tight windows.
  1. The Giants aren't out of the NFC East race at 6-8 yet, but they need help. They would have a solid chance to win the division if they finish 8-8. Then again, there's a reason why they've only won two consecutive games once all season. The defense is dreadful.
  1. Jason Pierre-Paul continued to show up in this game with a big sack and a pass deflection made with his trademark club. He's helping his free-agent value.
  1. Ted Ginn had 11 touchdowns as a receiver in his career before this season. He now has 10 receiving TDs after two more Sunday.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady not looking to 'reminisce' on Sunday: 'I'm going to be thinking about one night of football'

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have all the world watching when they play the host New England Patriots on Sunday, but on Monday, many were no doubt listening to his podcast, as the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player offered up his comments regarding his return. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes triumphant return to AT&T Stadium in Monday night win

Dak Prescott returned for his first game on the Cowboys' homefield since he sustained a horrible ankle break and looked poised, comfortable and excellent in leading Dallas to a 41-21 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Eagles on Monday night

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and a strong defensive showing propelled the Dallas Cowboys to a lopsided win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd believes Steelers 'gave up' on Sunday

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd believes drops by Steelers running back ﻿Najee Harris﻿ and wideout ﻿Chase Claypool﻿ at the end of Sunday's game were evidence that Pittsburgh threw in the towel.  
news

Week 3 Monday night inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for the Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge: OC Jason Garrett, DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays

The Giants went winless in September. If New York's fortunes are going to change soon, it won't be the result of a staff shakeup. Amid questions about his coordinators, Judge told reporters Monday that OC Jason Garrett and DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays. Naturally, he was asked why.
news

Josh Gordon, reinstated by NFL, signing with Chiefs

Josh Gordon is back in football and headed to Kansas City. The 30-year-old receiver was reinstated by the league on Sunday and tweeted Monday that he is joining the reigning AFC champion Chiefs.
news

Patriots RB James White suffered hip subluxation, out indefinitely

The Patriots will be without running back James White against Tom Brady's Buccaneers and beyond. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi reported Monday that White suffered a hip subluxation.
news

Panthers won't place Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on injured reserve

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s hamstring injury will keep him out a few weeks, but won't land him on injured reserve. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the team will not place McCaffrey on IR.
news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler out for rest of 2021 season with torn ACL

The Broncos wide receiver room suffered another blow Monday. K.J. Hamler will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy: All three QBs under consideration to start in Week 4

After a 1-2 start, and with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields banged up, Matt Nagy said he's yet to determine if one of the two or Nick Foles will start in Week 4 against the Lions. He also said the Bears could change their offensive play-caller.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid released from hospital, could return to work Monday or Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after exiting Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance Sunday following their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW