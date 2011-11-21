Panthers suffer more injuries on D; Johnson to have MRI exam

Published: Nov 21, 2011 at 05:02 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina coach Ron Rivera said Monday Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson will have an MRI exam on his injured shoulder and linebacker Omar Gaither suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury during the Panthers49-35 meltdown Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Lions' 49-35 win over the Panthers on Tuesday,

Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

They are just the latest in a series of injuries to the Panthers' defense, which has allowed 79 points during the last two games to drop to 27th overall in the league.

Johnson, who leads the Panthers with 7.0 sacks, missed portions of Sunday's loss after getting hit in the back.

Gaither missed two games with a sprained medial collateral ligament in October and re-injured the knee against Detroit.

James Anderson, one of only two linebackers from the original eight who has yet to miss a game, walked through the locker room Monday with his right foot in boot. Linebackers Dan Connor and Jason Phillips are still recovering from injuries that kept them out on Sunday. And defensive end Greg Hardy is nursing a twisted ankle, although Rivera doesn't believe it's serious.

The Panthersface the winless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Commissioner Goodell, civil rights leaders discuss diversity in hiring

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and a few team owners and executives met Thursday with civil rights leaders, who urged the league to make drastic changes to its hiring practices to improve diversity in leadership positions.
news

Chiefs CB Chris Lammons arrested in connection with Alvin Kamara case

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback ﻿Chris Lammons﻿ become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with an assault at a Las Vegas nightclub that prompted the Feb. 6 arrest of New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿.
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins: 'I'm excited to coach him'

Though rumblings persist regarding the Vikings potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, new head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his excitement to work with Cousins and build the Minnesota offense around on in his Thursday introductory news conference. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW