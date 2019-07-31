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Panthers signing safety Tre Boston to one-year deal

Published: Jul 31, 2019 at 03:35 PM
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Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Carolina is adding a familiar face to its secondary.

The Panthers are signing 27-year-old safety Tre Boston to a one-year, $3 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

Boston previously visited the New York Giants last week.

Boston spent the first three seasons of his career with the Panthers, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. After Carolina waived the injury-prone Boston in 2017, the safety spent the next two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals.

Over the last two years, Boston has started 28 of 30 games played, racked up 158 tackles and recorded eight interceptions.

In Carolina, Boston joins Eric Reid and Rashaan Gaulden in the defensive backfield. It's unclear whether Boston will be the starter come Week 1.

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