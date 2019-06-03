Panthers signing DT Gerald McCoy to one-year deal

After visiting the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has officially selected his team.
McCoy is signing a one-year deal with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. McCoy will earn roughly $8 million with a chance to make $10.25 million based on playing time and sack incentives, Rapoport added.
The signing means the six-time Pro Bowler remains in the NFC South, where McCoy will square off against familiar faces, including ex-teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, twice a year.
McCoy now gives the Panthers a defensive line with 10 Pro Bowl appearances with McCoy, Kawann Short and Dontari Poe, all of whom have played in the league's all-star game at least twice.
The Panthers also secure a proven veteran who started 123 games in nine seasons with the Buccaneers. On his career, McCoy totaled 296 tackles, 54.5 sacks and 140 quarterback hits, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2013.
For those subscribing to a revenge angle, McCoy will have an early shot against his former team when the Panthers host the Buccaneers in a Week 2 matchup televised on NFL Network.
McCoy will need to wait a year before potentially making a return to Tampa Bay, though, as the Panthers and Buccaneers will play in London in Week 6.