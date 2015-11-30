Panthers sign veteran cornerback Cortland Finnegan

Carolina signed veteran cornerback Cortland Finnegan on Monday. Finnegan worked out for the team on Friday.
The feisty corner last played for the Dolphins in 2014 before announcing his temporary retirement in March of 2015. He has 18 career interceptions in nine seasons.
The transaction can be seen as a move to improve depth at nickel corner. Fellow veteran cornerback Charles Tillman has missed the past two games with a knee injury and the Charlotte Observer expects Tillman to miss "a few more games." Bene' Benwikere's replacement in the slot, Colin Jones, also has not impressed so far in relief.