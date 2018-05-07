Around the NFL

Panthers sign running back C.J. Anderson to 1-year deal

Published: May 07, 2018 at 09:08 AM
Herbie Teope

Carolina added a key piece to the backfield.

The Panthers signed free-agent running back C.J. Anderson to a contract, the team announced Monday on Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With Jonathan Stewart joining the Giants on a two-year deal during free agency, Anderson's arrival bolsters a Panthers' running back group consisting of second-year pro Christian McCaffrey, Fozzy Whittaker and Cameron Artis-Payne.

The 5-foot-8, 224-pound Anderson entered the league in 2013 out of California as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos, where he spent five seasons before being released on April 16.

During his time in Denver, Anderson appeared in 58 games with 36 starts, including 16 starts in 2017. With the expanded role as the Broncos' featured rusher the past season, Anderson produced his first career 1,000-yard campaign (1,007).

For his career, Anderson has rushed for 3,051 yards and 20 touchdowns on 693 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt. He also has 859 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 103 catches.

The addition of Anderson combined with the versatile McCaffrey provides the Panthers a highly capable one-two punch out of the backfield along with Cam Newton and should keep Carolina among the league leaders in rushing.

The Panthers finished the 2017 regular season ranked fourth in rushing, averaging a healthy 131.4 yards per game. Newton led Carolina with a career-high 754 yards on the ground.

