Around the NFL

Panthers sign K Chandler Catanzaro with Gano out

Published: Dec 07, 2018 at 03:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers took a step Friday to bolster the kicker position ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced it has signed veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro with Graham Gano (knee) ruled out for this weekend. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Gano is not expected to be out long.

Catanzaro was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month. The fifth-year veteran connected on 11 of 15 field goal attempts. But the Bucs released him after he missed two kicks in Week 10.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action. 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive vs. 49ers

After not logging a single practice this past week, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will not play against the 49ers in Week 9.
news

Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacks, intercepts Bills QB Josh Allen to make NFL history

In a rare showdown between opponents with the same listed name, Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacked and intercepted Bills QB Josh Allen and recovered his fumble in a shocking 9-6 Jacksonville upset. All three plays were firsts for two players sharing a first and last name.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) returns after brief exit vs. Bills

Trevor Lawrence is back. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft returned to the field versus the Bills after he was briefly questionable with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 9 games

Panthers center Matt Paradis was carted into the locker room in the first quarter with a knee injury and will not return against New England. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) active, expected to start vs. Patriots

Carolina's starting quarterback is back after a week of uncertainty. Sam Darnold is active and is expected to start at QB on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers host the New England Patriots.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) won't play vs. Bills

A heel injury will keep Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson sidelined for Sunday's game against the visiting Buffalo Bills, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Amari Cooper (hamstring) active vs. Broncos

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ is back in the saddle at starting quarterback for the Cowboys, and he'll have his two top targets with him. Amari Cooper﻿ and ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ are each active for Dallas' Week 9 game against Denver.
news

Saints inquired about Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater before trade deadline

The QB position is, and likely will be, the Saints' biggest question in the aftermath of losing ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ for the rest of the season to injury. Just before the trade deadline, New Orleans tried to secure a familiar answer. The Saints reached out to the Broncos to propose a swap for ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (rib, finger) won't start vs. Texans

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, who's been limited this week with rib and finger injuries, will not start Sunday against the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports. The second-year southpaw went through his pregame routine before the team decided ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ will get the starting nod instead. 
news

Injury roundup: Cardinals' Murray, Hopkins remain game-time decisions; Broncos QB Drew Lock out

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn't practice this week because of an ankle injury and will try to go, but there isn't a lot of optimism, according to Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW