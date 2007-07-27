Panthers sign Jarrett to four-year deal

Published: Jul 27, 2007 at 07:09 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers signed second-round pick Dwayne Jarrett to a four-year, $3.825 million contract on Friday, leaving only first-round pick Jon Beason unsigned on the first day of training camp.

Jarrett, a receiver from Southern California, will receive $1.935 million in guaranteed bonuses and incentives, making the deal one of the largest in guaranteed money for a second-round pick.

Jarrett, the 45th pick in the draft, arrived at training camp Friday to sign the paperwork and was off to team meetings. Jarrett is expected to contend for the starting receiver job vacated when Keyshawn Johnson was released in the offseason.

"He's excited to be a Carolina Panther and looking forward to the opportunity to start opposite Steve Smith," Jarrett's agent, Darin Morgan, said.

Jarrett's signing came hours after fellow second-round pick Ryan Kalil agreed to a four-year deal. He arrived at training camp on time Friday morning and is expected to compete for a starting job on the offensive line.

But missing as players moved into their dormitory on the Wofford College campus was Beason, a linebacker from Miami who was the 25th pick in the draft.

His agent, Michael Huyghue, flew to Charlotte on Thursday for face-to-face negotiations with the Panthers, but left without a deal in place. He later said in an e-mail message that the two sides were far apart, meaning it's possible the Panthers will have their first rookie holdout since 2003.

Beason is expected to start out at outside linebacker, but also could move into the middle if veteran Dan Morgan is unable to return from multiple concussions.

The Panthers have their first two practices scheduled for Saturday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills' Sean McDermott doesn't think Super Bowl window is closing after loss to Bengals: 'You learn from things like this'

Following Buffalo's Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, Bills head coach Sean McDermott doesn't believe the team's Super Bowl window is closing despite enduring its worse loss of the season.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen: Loss to Bengals makes season's accomplishments 'null and void'

The Bills' season ended in disappointing fashion on Sunday as Buffalo fell 27-10 to the Bengals. Josh Allen discussed the team's struggles on offense after the game.

news

Bengals defeat Bills, advance to AFC Championship Game to face Chiefs for second consecutive season

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to reach the AFC Championship Game and will face the Kansas City Chiefs for the second consecutive year.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE