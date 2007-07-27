Panthers sign Jarrett to four-year deal

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers signed second-round pick Dwayne Jarrett to a four-year, $3.825 million contract on Friday, leaving only first-round pick Jon Beason unsigned on the first day of training camp.

Jarrett, a receiver from Southern California, will receive $1.935 million in guaranteed bonuses and incentives, making the deal one of the largest in guaranteed money for a second-round pick.

Jarrett, the 45th pick in the draft, arrived at training camp Friday to sign the paperwork and was off to team meetings. Jarrett is expected to contend for the starting receiver job vacated when Keyshawn Johnson was released in the offseason.

"He's excited to be a Carolina Panther and looking forward to the opportunity to start opposite Steve Smith," Jarrett's agent, Darin Morgan, said.

Jarrett's signing came hours after fellow second-round pick Ryan Kalil agreed to a four-year deal. He arrived at training camp on time Friday morning and is expected to compete for a starting job on the offensive line.

But missing as players moved into their dormitory on the Wofford College campus was Beason, a linebacker from Miami who was the 25th pick in the draft.

His agent, Michael Huyghue, flew to Charlotte on Thursday for face-to-face negotiations with the Panthers, but left without a deal in place. He later said in an e-mail message that the two sides were far apart, meaning it's possible the Panthers will have their first rookie holdout since 2003.

Beason is expected to start out at outside linebacker, but also could move into the middle if veteran Dan Morgan is unable to return from multiple concussions.