Panthers sign first-round pick Shaq Thompson

The team announced on Thursday that linebacker Shaq Thompson (25th overall), offensive tackle Daryl Williams (102nd overall) and linebacker David Mayo (169th overall) have all signed their rookie contracts.
Thompson was a three-year starter and three-time All-Pac 12 honoree at Washington. In 40 games with the Huskies he compiled 233 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five interceptions. In 2014 he was the recipient of the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation's most versatile player.
The No. 25 overall pick brings versatility to an already stout group of linebackers in Carolina, led by Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. The outside linebacker out of Washington has the range to cover tight ends and running backs. Some scouts even suggested that he should play safety in the NFL before the draft.
