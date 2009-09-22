Panthers sign DT Burton; place Leonard on IR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have signed defensive tackle Antwon Burton to replace Louis Leonard, who broke his left ankle in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
The 6-foot-2, 325-pound Burton played at Temple and appeared in seven games with Denver in 2006-07. He was briefly with Kansas City and St. Louis last season and was released by the Rams earlier this month.
Burton is Carolina's latest big body to help fill the hole at defensive tackle after Maake Kemoeatu ruptured his Achilles' tendon in training camp.
Nick Hayden struggled in his place, then missed Sunday's game with a toe injury. Leonard was acquired from Cleveland earlier this month and started against the Falcons before being injured with about a minute left. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press