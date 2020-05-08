Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The first draft pick of the Matt Rhule era has been officially signed.

Derrick Brown and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a 4-year deal fully guaranteed for $23.621 million, his agent Drew Rosenhaus tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Brown was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Panthers, who enter 2020 under the guise of a rookie head coach in Rhule. A defensive tackle out of Auburn, Brown spearheads a defensive youth movement in Carolina that saw six other draft picks invested on that side of the ball. It was the first time ever a team used all their draft picks on defense in the common draft era.

Brown will be paired with veteran Kawann Short on the defensive line and is expected to have a significant role in his rookie year. Phil Snow, who has worked with Rhule during his tenures at Baylor and Temple, is the Panthers' new defensive coordinator.