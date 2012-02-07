Panthers season ticket prices will remain the same

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers say they have informed permanent seat license (PSL) owners they will not raise season ticket prices for the 2012 season.
There was a spike in interest in Carolina following the arrival of No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Newton, The Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Carolina still finished below .500 with a 6-10 record, though games were closer and more competitive than they were in 2011 when the Panthers finished 2-14.
Consequently, television numbers were up in North and South Carolina with the team experiencing a 25 percent increase in viewership. The average weekly telecast was seen by approximately two million people.
The Panthers have sold out 93 consecutive home games and Carolina director of ticketing Phil Youtsey says "that's a tribute to our fans."