Panthers rookie CB Jaycee Horn to wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant

Jaycee Horn is embracing the Mamba Mentality entering his first NFL season.
The Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback announced over the weekend that he will wear No. 8 in honor of the late, great Kobe Bryant.
Horn, who was selected eighth overall by Carolina, wore No. 7 during his freshman season at South Carolina in 2018 before donning No. 1 his sophomore and junior seasons.
The 21-year-old first-round pick is the first Panthers player to embrace the adjusted restrictions associated with who can wear which jersey numbers. The NFL approved the proposal on April 21.
