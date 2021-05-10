Around the NFL

Panthers rookie CB Jaycee Horn to wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant

Published: May 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jaycee Horn is embracing the Mamba Mentality entering his first NFL season.

The Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback announced over the weekend that he will wear No. 8 in honor of the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Horn, who was selected eighth overall by Carolina, wore No. 7 during his freshman season at South Carolina in 2018 before donning No. 1 his sophomore and junior seasons.

The 21-year-old first-round pick is the first Panthers player to embrace the adjusted restrictions associated with who can wear which jersey numbers. The NFL approved the proposal on April 21.

