 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers' Rivera to evaluate Mare after another missed kick

Published: Dec 12, 2011 at 09:16 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Olindo Mare's future with the Carolina Panthers might be in doubt.

Coach Ron Rivera said the Panthers are considering bringing in kickers for workouts Tuesday, two days after veteran Olindo Mare missed another big field-goal attempt during a 31-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

With the Panthers trailing 24-23, Mare hooked a 36-yard field-goal try wide left with 5:16 left in the game. Two plays later, Matt Ryan connected with rookie wide receiver Julio Jones on a 75-yard touchdown pass, and the Falcons went on to beat the Panthers after erasing a 16-point halftime deficit.

It was Mare's second big miss of the season. He also missed a 31-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds against the Minnesota Vikings that would have sent the game into overtime.

"The timing of the misses are about as bad as they get, obviously," Rivera said. "We've got to think this through and go through the process, and make sure we make good decisions."

The Panthers (4-9) gave Mare a four-year, $12 million contract -- including a guaranteed $4 million signing bonus -- to replace veteran John Kasay, who had been with the team since its expansion season in 1995.

If the Panthers cut Mare, he would count $3 million against next year's salary cap, the remaining portion of his prorated signing bonus.

At this point, it's unclear who'll kick against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Among the more notable kickers available are Jeff Reed, a Charlotte native, and ex-PanthersShayne Graham and Rhys Lloyd. The Panthers had undrafted rookie Adi Kunalic from Nebraska in training camp but cut him before the season.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

The Chiefs added some juice to their offense in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, trading up for speedster Xavier Worthy. Chad Reuter writes that the lightning fast WR was one of a few knockout picks made by the reigning champs over the weekend. He ranks his top three favorite selections in each round.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce agrees to terms on two-year extension

The Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new two-year contract extension to make him the NFL's highest-paid tight end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Who's up/down after draft?

Where did the Falcons' surprising QB decision land them in Eric Edholm's latest Power Rankings? See how the league hierarchy shakes out from 1 to 32 now that the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books.
news

Patriots DT Christian Barmore agrees to four-year extension worth up to $92 million

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore that's worth up to $92 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.