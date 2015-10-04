Panthers ride Cam Newton, Norman to another win

The Carolina Panthers took advantage of five Tampa Bay Buccaneers turnovers on their way to a 37-23 win that keeps them amongst the ranks of the unbeaten. Here's what you need to know:
- Josh Norman is speeding toward a big pay day. The Panthers cornerback -- who just took home Defensive Player of the Month honors -- terrorized Jameis Winston with two interceptions, including one returned for a score. The Panthers might live to regret waiting to lock up Norman with a long-term deal. Rich people problems, of course.
- When you start a rookie at quarterback, you're signing up for all the mistakes that come with it. Winston made a few plays that reminded you why he's the No. 1 pick, but he threw four interceptions amongst five turnovers. The Bucs have no chance when Winston stumbles like this.
- Cam Newton didn't light up the box score, but he continues to put on a one-man show leading an otherwise pedestrian Panthers offense. Newton threw two touchdown passes and also led the team with 51 rushing yards. If there was a quarter-pole MVP vote, Newton would certainly be in the conversation for making chicken salad out of ... you know.
- This is how bad it's gotten for rookie kicker Kyle Brindza. After the Bucs cut the deficit to 31-16 in third quarter, the home crowd booed Brindza as he came on the field to attempt the extra point. This can happen when you miss five of seven field-goal attempts. He later missed another PAT attempt in the fourth quarter. Won't see him no more.
- We didn't hear much from Jared Allen in his Panthers debut. The veteran pass rusher, acquired from the Bears last week, had one tackle. Allen is in a better scheme fit in Carolina, but it's unclear how much he actually has left.