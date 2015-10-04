 Skip to main content
Panthers ride Cam Newton, Norman to another win

Published: Oct 04, 2015 at 09:21 AM

The Carolina Panthers took advantage of five Tampa Bay Buccaneers turnovers on their way to a 37-23 win that keeps them amongst the ranks of the unbeaten. Here's what you need to know:

  1. Josh Norman is speeding toward a big pay day. The Panthers cornerback -- who just took home Defensive Player of the Month honors -- terrorized Jameis Winston with two interceptions, including one returned for a score. The Panthers might live to regret waiting to lock up Norman with a long-term deal. Rich people problems, of course.
  1. When you start a rookie at quarterback, you're signing up for all the mistakes that come with it. Winston made a few plays that reminded you why he's the No. 1 pick, but he threw four interceptions amongst five turnovers. The Bucs have no chance when Winston stumbles like this.
  1. Cam Newton didn't light up the box score, but he continues to put on a one-man show leading an otherwise pedestrian Panthers offense. Newton threw two touchdown passes and also led the team with 51 rushing yards. If there was a quarter-pole MVP vote, Newton would certainly be in the conversation for making chicken salad out of ... you know.
  1. This is how bad it's gotten for rookie kicker Kyle Brindza. After the Bucs cut the deficit to 31-16 in third quarter, the home crowd booed Brindza as he came on the field to attempt the extra point. This can happen when you miss five of seven field-goal attempts. He later missed another PAT attempt in the fourth quarter. Won't see him no more.
  1. We didn't hear much from Jared Allen in his Panthers debut. The veteran pass rusher, acquired from the Bears last week, had one tackle. Allen is in a better scheme fit in Carolina, but it's unclear how much he actually has left.
