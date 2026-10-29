Panthers return to site of a defining 2025 win. Can they do it again in primetime?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As the Carolina Panthers tried to cram a week's worth of preparations into a couple of days, Dave Canales didn't remind his players about what happened when they went to Green Bay this time a year ago.

So the third-year coach missed a chance to relive Rico Dowdle's "two-pump" touchdown celebration, the gusting winds at Lambeau Field and Ryan Fitzgerald's game-winning field goal as time expired.

The 2025 win at Green Bay also fell during Halloween week and followed a 31-point defeat to the Buffalo Bills, a timely reference after the Panthers' 30-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers four days ago.

Canales might not have brought it up, but he understands the importance of that 16-13 victory, one of the biggest upsets in team history and -- at the time -- the most significant win in his Carolina tenure.

"I still carry for myself, the players will still carry -- look, as long as we play good football, we can go anywhere, and we can beat anybody," Canales said. "Whether it's at home, whether it's on the road, that statement is true if we handle business and we handle the fundamentals and we can take care of the ball and we stop the run game."

The Panthers won on a quiet day from quarterback Bryce Young and despite coming in as 13.5-point underdogs. Only a 13-7 victory over San Francisco during their 1995 inaugural season had the Panthers won as bigger underdogs (14 points).

The upset of the Packers didn't kick-start a winning streak for the Panthers, who lost at home the next week to the New Orleans Saints. Still, it gave them the confidence they could hang with the NFL's best, which played out a few weeks later when they took down Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

"At that point we were still kind of like, well, we know we're good, but how good are we? What happens if we put it together? And that (Green Bay game) was the win that was kind of like, OK, we can beat anybody," said safety Nick Scott, who signed with Carolina in 2024 shortly after Canales was hired.

"That set us up for down the road when we had the Rams coming in and when we had (the) Seahawks -- teams that, outside looking in, everybody's like, on paper they shouldn't stand a chance," Scott added. "But we're like, man, this is the NFL. When we're on our stuff, we can mess with anybody."

The Panthers (3-3) were just a mess against the Bucs, unraveling during a first half in which the Bucs scored on a fumble return for a touchdown and a blocked PAT return for 2 points. Young coughed up three turnovers, one more than he'd had in the five previous games combined.

Young didn't have his best day at Green Bay last year, either. With the wind playing havoc with many of Young's throws, Canales leaned into Dowdle's physical running. He rushed 25 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

"The wind was a factor, and it affected our passes just like it affected (Packers QB) Jordan Love," Canales said. "And it felt like the team that took care of the ball and was able to get some run game going was gonna have that game."

A pregame observation by Panthers special teams coordinator Tracy Smith also proved to be beneficial. Smith noticed the winds -- gusting up to 30 mph -- were strongest at the end of the field opposite Lambeau's lone tunnel, and advised Canales to have the wind at the Panthers' backs in the fourth quarter.

When the Panthers won the coin toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff, it meant they could pick which end zone they wanted to defend to begin the second half. The Panthers fought the wind in the third quarter, when Dowdle's second TD gave Carolina a 13-6 lead.

Dowdle celebrated the 1-yard score with two pelvic thrusts, an homage to the "Key & Peele" skit in which football player Hingle McCringleberry is penalized for doing three thrusts. Officials whistled Dowdle for unsportsmanlike conduct.

"We thought three pumps was a flag, two pumps was (OK)," Scott said, smiling. "Yeah, he got lulled to sleep on that one."

The 15-yard penalty forced Fitzgerald to try a 48-yard PAT, which fell short and kept the Packers within 7. "It was basically almost a 50-yard field goal at that point. It was tough in that wind," Fitzgerald said this week. "But we made the more important one with the wind."

A 1-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs pulled the Packers even at 13 with 2:32 remaining in the game. Taking over at the Panthers' 29-yard line, Young proceeded to make a pair of plays with his arm -- completions to Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan -- and his head.

Before taking the shotgun snap on second-and-10, Young said something to Dowdle and pointed to a linebacker, trying to deke the Packers into thinking Dowdle was staying in to pass block. Instead, Young handed off to Dowdle, whose 19-yard gain took the Panthers to the Green Bay 31.

Two plays later, Fitzgerald jogged out for a 49-yard field goal, this time with the wind behind him. The rookie's kick silenced the 77,000-plus at Lambeau.

"You could just hear our sideline erupting in my left ear," Fitzgerald said.

As is his custom, Young didn't care to look back at last year's trip to Lambeau.

"Grimy win, we found a way. Also, we know that doesn't entitle us to anything," Young said Tuesday. "It's a new year, a new season, new guys on both sides of the ball. For us, that's not something that we're pulling from or referencing. We have to go earn it. It's gonna be 0-0 when it starts."

Several of the key players from the 2025 game have moved on. Dowdle signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason. Romeo Doubs, who had seven catches for 91 yards for the Packers, is now with the New England Patriots. Rasheed Walker, who started at left tackle for the Packers last year, will start for the Panthers on Thursday against his former team.

But many others are still around, including Tre'von Moehrig, whose big day against the Packers earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Panthers safety intercepted a Love pass, broke up another one and finished with five tackles, two for loss.

"Sometimes the ball happens to roll your way. I was just fortunate to be in the position I was in some of those moments and was able to capitalize on some of those plays," Moehrig said. "It was just a fun overall game. Good environment, came down to the wire. It was a super fun game."

It was less fun for Love and the Packers, who drove inside the Panthers' 35 on five of their first six possessions but managed only two field goals.

"From that game last year, we've got to be able to score in the red zone," Love said. "We had seven drives last year, didn't punt one time and really just couldn't finish in the red zone and turned the ball over too many times (twice)."

Moehrig is hoping history repeats itself, this time with about 17 million people tuning in.

"There's no better feeling than everybody watching you. That's what you grow up wanting, all eyes on us," he said. "Everybody watching, all backs against the wall, let's make some s-- happen."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.