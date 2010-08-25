Panthers reshuffle O-line by adding Barton, cutting Capizzi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers swapped out backup offensive linemen by claiming Kirk Barton off waivers from the Denver Broncos and waiving Jason Capizzi on Wednesday.
Barton was the Chicago Bears' seventh-round draft pick in 2008 and played one game for the team. He also has had brief stints with the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Broncos waived him Monday.
Capizzi was signed by the Panthers earlier this month after being waived by the Cleveland Browns in June.
The moves Wednesday comes as the Panthers try to shore up pass-protection problems. They have allowed 11 sacks in two preseason games.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press