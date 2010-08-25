Panthers reshuffle O-line by adding Barton, cutting Capizzi

Published: Aug 25, 2010 at 09:30 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers swapped out backup offensive linemen by claiming Kirk Barton off waivers from the Denver Broncos and waiving Jason Capizzi on Wednesday.

Barton was the Chicago Bears' seventh-round draft pick in 2008 and played one game for the team. He also has had brief stints with the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Broncos waived him Monday.

Capizzi was signed by the Panthers earlier this month after being waived by the Cleveland Browns in June.

The moves Wednesday comes as the Panthers try to shore up pass-protection problems. They have allowed 11 sacks in two preseason games.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Brady 'heartbroken' by Jensen's knee injury, expects Hainsey to 'go earn' starting center job

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gives his initial thoughts on losing center Ryan Jensen and is expecting Robert Hainsey to earn the starting role.

news

Colts' Kwity Paye among eight players in the trenches poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

Former 11-year NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger uses his expertise to select eight second-year players -- four O-linemen and four D-linemen -- who are poised to break out in 2022.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement: Details, dates, coverage and more

Nick Shook provides a primer on this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement, including a look at the activities planned to mark Saturday's ceremony in Canton.

news

Allen Lazard: Potential to be Packers' No. 1 receiver adds 'a little fuel to that fire'

Poised to become the Packers No. 1 wide receiver following the departure of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard says the added pressure to perform has him highly motivated in 2022.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW