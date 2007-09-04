Panthers release Gaines after reaching injury settlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers released former starting tight end Michael Gaines on Tuesday after reaching an injury settlement.
Gaines, a four-year pro, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday but wanted an opportunity to play elsewhere this season and elected to take the injury settlement.
A seventh-round draft pick in 2004, Gaines started 21 games and played in 42 for the Panthers over the last three seasons. He was used primarily as a blocking tight end. He caught 31 passes for 335 yards with two touchdowns.
