Panthers release DT Leonard, ending one-year stint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers released defensive tackle Louis Leonard on Tuesday after an injury-filled year.
Leonard was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a sixth-round draft pick before the start of last season, but he played in just two games before breaking his left ankle.
The Panthers gave Leonard a one-year, $1.6 million tender during the offseason. But he was slowed in training camp with a sore knee and missed the Sept. 19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an elbow injury.
