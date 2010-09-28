Panthers release DT Leonard, ending one-year stint

Published: Sep 28, 2010 at 12:16 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers released defensive tackle Louis Leonard on Tuesday after an injury-filled year.

Leonard, 26, entered training camp as a favorite to win a starting job on the Panthers' revamped defensive line, but he failed to crack the rotation and had three tackles in two games. The Panthers didn't immediately replace him on the 53-man roster.

Leonard was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a sixth-round draft pick before the start of last season, but he played in just two games before breaking his left ankle.

The Panthers gave Leonard a one-year, $1.6 million tender during the offseason. But he was slowed in training camp with a sore knee and missed the Sept. 19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an elbow injury.

