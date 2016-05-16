Around the NFL

Panthers release cornerback Brandon Boykin

Published: May 16, 2016 at 02:51 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Brandon Boykin didn't last long on the Carolina Panthers' roster.

The team announced Monday it cut ties with the cornerback after signing him to a one-year, $840,000 deal in March.

Boykin started just one game in Pittsburgh last season after several solid seasons as a slot corner in Philadelphia. He didn't get much of a chance to compete for a gig in Carolina.

It's a surprising move for corner-needy Carolina to jettison Boykin after less than two months. We expected the 25-year-old to battle for the slot corner job. Once thought to be a promising player Chip Kelly was trying to get rid of, Boykin is now searching to find his fourth team in less than a year.

Cutting Boykin speaks to the faith the team has in the three rookies drafted this season, and the staff's ability to coach them up in short order.

With Boykin's release, the Panthers depth chart sits with Bene' Benwikere (coming off a broken leg), Robert McClain (got torched last season) rookies James Bradberry (second round), Daryl Worley (third round) and Zack Sanchez (fifth round), Shaquille Richardson (zero NFL snaps), Lou Young (zero NFL snaps) and Teddy Williams (zero NFL starts in five seasons; one pass defensed).

Coach Ron Rivera said over the weekend the team had no immediate plans to add a veteran corner.

After rescinding the franchise tag on Josh Norman, general manager Dave Gettlemen said "sometimes the answer is on your roster."

The Panthers are betting on those youngsters being the answer in 2016.

