Panthers re-sign long snapper Jansen to four-year contract

Published: Feb 08, 2012 at 02:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers have re-signed long snapper J.J. Jansen to a four-year contract extension and linebacker Jason Phillips to a one-year extension.

The team announced the deals Wednesday. Financial terms were not released. Both players were set to become restricted free agents on March 13.

Jansen has had only one bad snap in three seasons with Carolina. He's handled snapping duties on more than 400 punts, field goals and extra points since being acquired in a 2009 trade with the Packers.

Phillips played in four games last season for Carolina and notched three tackles before being placed on injured reserve with a calf injury.

